Coast Guard Rescues Hiker Lost for 5 Days in Oregon’s Illinois River Valley

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew has rescued a stranded hiker Friday morning in the Illinois River Valley near Greenwall Rapids, Oregon, following a multi-day search alongside the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station North Bend supported the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team during efforts to locate the 26-year-old hiker, who had last been seen Monday near Greenwall Rapids.

The Coast Guard received a request earlier in the week from the Oregon Search and Rescue Coordinator to assist Josephine County with the search. The MH-65 crew deployed several times throughout the week, conducting aerial searches in support of ground teams.

On Friday, a private party coordinating with search and rescue personnel located the hiker. Crews requested Coast Guard helicopter support after determining the individual could not be safely evacuated on foot due to their injuries.

The hiker was suffering from injuries to his hands and feet.

The MH-65 helicopter arrived on scene at approximately 11:55 a.m. The crew lowered a rescue swimmer and safely hoisted the hiker onboard the aircraft. The individual was transported to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay for evaluation.

The search effort spanned several days and involved close coordination between the Coast Guard and Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

The original announcement can be found here.