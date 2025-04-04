Coast Guard Rescues Kite Surfer Off Fort Pierce Inlet

A Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce boat crew rescued a kite surfer in distress, Saturday, after strong winds and seas impacted the individual’s ability to successfully navigate and return to shore.

No medical concerns were reported.

A good Samaritan called Sector Miami watchstanders at approximately 1 p.m., reporting the kitesurfer’s distress. The watchstanders radioed an urgent marine information broadcast and launched the station crew who arrived on scene and helped bring the individual ashore.

Fort Pierce Police Department and St. Lucie Police and Fire Rescue boat crews also responded.

“Our crews and partners consistently prepare to respond to these situations day and night,” said Chief Warrant Officer Jason Norris, commanding officer of Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce. “Thanks to the good Samaritan’s prompt call for help, we were able to get on scene quickly and conduct a successful rescue before anything bad happened.”

