Coast Guard Rescues Three Passengers from Downed Helicopter Near Terrebonne Bay, La.

By Homeland Security Today
A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew rescues three passengers from a downed helicopter in the Gulf of Mexico near Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana on Dec. 15, 2022. The three passengers were transported to the Houma-Terrebonne Airport to awaiting medical services personnel in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Air Station New Orleans)

The Coast Guard rescued three passengers from a downed helicopter Thursday approximately 35 miles south of Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 8:39 a.m. from Rotorcraft Leasing Company personnel stating a company helicopter with three people aboard went down in the Gulf of Mexico while attempting to land on an oil rig platform.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the three passengers from a life raft, and transferred them to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Houma-Terrebonne Airport in Houma, Louisiana.

One passenger suffered back injuries.

All three passengers were last reported to be in stable condition.

“The coordination between our watchstanders and the Air Station New Orleans helicopter crew was key to the quick response and rescue of the passengers,” said Lt. j.g. Sadie Simons, a Sector New Orleans command duty officer. “After an incident this serious in nature, we are happy all three passengers are back home and safe for the holidays.”

