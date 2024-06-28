The Coast Guard rescued two people last Saturday, after their small aircraft crashed 10 miles northwest of Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands.

A Coast Guard Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew hoisted both individuals and transported them to emergency medical services at Turks and Caicos International Airport in stable condition.

Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders received a request for assistance from the Turks and Caicos Rescue Coordination Center at approximately 12:15 p.m., after a 28-foot aircraft declared an emergency offshore.

The Turks and Caicos Rescue Coordination Center issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners, and launched multiple marine units. Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders also directed the launch of an OPBAT MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew who were able to locate and rescue both individuals at approximately 3:30 p.m.

“The coordination of this rescue was made possible by our strong relationships with our international partners,” said Lt. Connor Pascale, Coast Guard liaison officer to the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands. “These are types of missions we train for, we are grateful to bring these individuals back home to their families.”