U.S. Coast Guard crew members medevaced a 55-year-old man who suffered a leg injury from a vessel’s propellor near Elliot Key, Florida, Tuesday.

The injured man was transported to the Boca Chita dock, where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted him to Jackson South Medical Center for a higher level of care.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Miami received the initial report at approximately 5 p.m., stating that a man had received a leg injury from a vessel’s propellor near the Elliot Key Sandbar. Coast Guard crew members from Station Miami Beach and the Maritime Safety and Security Team diverted from training, arriving on scene to provide first aid and apply a tourniquet.

A Coast Guard small boat transported the man to the Boca Chita dock where local Air Rescue provided transport to Jackson South Medical Center.

“The crew executed a flawless response to a case where seconds make the difference between life and death,” said Lt. Matthew Ross, Coast Guard Station Miami Beach commanding officer. “Their quick response, bias for action, and composure under pressure saved a man’s life.”

