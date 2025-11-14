Coast Guard Responds to Russian Military Intelligence Vessel Off Honolulu

The U.S. Coast Guard detected and monitored a Russian military vessel operating near U.S. territorial waters approximately 15 nautical miles south of Oahu on Oct. 29.

A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules from Air Station Barbers Point and the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134) responded to the Russian Federation Navy Auxiliary General Intelligence ship Kareliya, a Vishnya-class intelligence ship, by conducting a safe and professional overflight and transiting near the vessel.

Acting in accordance with international law, Coast Guard personnel are monitoring the Russian vessel’s activities near U.S. territorial waters to provide maritime security for U.S. vessels operating in the area and to support U.S. homeland defense efforts.

“The U.S. Coast Guard routinely monitors maritime activity around the Hawaiian Islands and throughout the Pacific to ensure the safety and security of U.S. waters,” said Capt. Matthew Chong, chief of response, Coast Guard Oceania District. “Working in concert with partners and allies, our crews monitor and respond to foreign military vessel activity near our territorial waters to protect our maritime borders and defend our sovereign interests.”

Coast Guard Oceania District works in conjunction with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and interagency partners to constantly monitor the activity of foreign military vessels operating near U.S. territorial waters, including the waters of U.S. territories Guam and American Samoa, to ensure homeland security and defense.

