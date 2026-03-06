spot_img
Coast Guard Search Underway After Fishing Vessel Yankee Rose Capsizes Off Provincetown

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
March 6, 2026
The Coast Guard is searching for a missing man in the water near Race Point in Provincetown, Mass., Thursday. (Photo: USCG)

The Coast Guard is searching for a missing man in the water near Race Point in Provincetown, Mass. on Thursday.

At 11:58 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England (SENE) watchstanders received a report from two Good Samaritans of a capsized vessel later identified to be the F/V Yankee Rose which had two people on board.

The Coast Guard directed the launch of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and a HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircraft crews from Air Station Cape Cod, along with response boats from Station Provincetown and Cape Cod Canal. Massachusetts Environmental Police and local responders, including Towboat U.S. assisted in the search.

At approximately 12:27 p.m., Massachusetts Environmental Police recovered a person from the water.

At approximately 3:48 p.m., the Coast Guard helicopter crew confirmed that the F/V Yankee Rose sank with an adjacent debris field.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the crew of the F/V Yankee Rose and the local fishing community,” said Cmdr. Thomas Wieland, Sector SENE Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator. “Coast Guard crews are continuing to search the area, and we remain committed to doing everything possible to locate the missing mariner.”

The Coast Guard is continuing search efforts for the second crewmember.

The original announcement can be found here.

