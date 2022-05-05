63.3 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, May 5, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasMaritime Security
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Coast Guard Sector Key West Holds Change of Command Ceremony

In the past year, Sector Key West, as part of the Coast Guard Seventh District, spearheaded migrant interdiction operations, seeing a 300% increase in voyages since 2019.

By Homeland Security Today
Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson (middle), Coast Guard District Seven Commander, Capt. Adam Chamie (left), the former commander of Sector Miami, and Capt. Jason Ingram (right), commander of Sector Miami, pose for a photograph during a change of command ceremony at Coast Guard Sector Key West, Florida, May 4, 2022. During the ceremony Ingram relieved Chamie as the commander of Coast Guard Sector Key West. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

Capt. Jason Ingram relieved Capt. Adam Chamie as the commander of Coast Guard Sector Key West, Wednesday, during a change-of-command ceremony at Sector Key West.

Ingram reported to Sector Key West from Sector Virginia where he was Response Department Head since 2019. Chamie will transfer to the Office of Congressional Affairs in Washington, D.C.

Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson, the 7th Coast Guard District commander, presided over the event.

Sector Key West is comprised of more than 500 active-duty, reserve and civilian personnel, and more than 1,300 auxiliarists. The sector has three small boat station, six Fast Response Cutters and one aids to navigation teams.

In the past year, Sector Key West, as part of the Coast Guard Seventh District, spearheaded migrant interdiction operations, seeing a 300% increase in voyages since 2019.

The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored tradition. It represents a total transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from one individual to another. The event ensures the continuity of leadership and operations within the sector’s area of responsibility.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleSustainable Maritime Transport in Caribbean Project Aims to Help Sector Build Back Better After COVID
Next articleDHS Recognizes 24 Employees at Award Ceremony at Coast Guard Sector San Diego
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals