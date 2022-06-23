Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Capt. Ryan Manning relieved Capt. Rebecca Ore as the Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach sector commander during a change of command ceremony Wednesday at Coast Guard Base Los Angeles/Long Beach.

Rear Adm. Brian Penoyer, the Eleventh Coast Guard District commander, presided over the ceremony.

Manning reported to Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach from Coast Guard Activities Europe, where he was the commanding officer. Ore will transfer to Coast Guard Headquarters as the assistant commandant for intelligence.

As sector commander, Manning will be in charge of more than 550 active duty, reserve and civilian personnel and 1,200 all-volunteer Coast Guard Auxiliary members. Fourteen field command and supporting units are located within the area of operations, covering 350 miles of central California coast from the San Luis Obispo county line to the north and the San Diego county line to the south.

Before his current assignment, Manning most recently served as the officer in charge of marine inspections, ensuring U.S. commercial vessels and foreign cruise ships comply with U.S. regulations and international conventions throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In addition, he oversees the International Port Security Program’s efforts to meet the congressional mandate to assess anti-terrorism measures and verify the implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code at ports in 83 countries.

A native of Burbank, South Dakota, Manning received his commission from the Coast Guard Academy in 1994. He was assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Active as the Main Propulsion Division Chief and Damage Control Assistant. His follow-on tour was at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, where he earned a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and obtained his license as a Professional Engineer.

The change-of-command ceremony is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. The passing of colors, standards, or ensigns from an outgoing commander to an incoming one ensures that the unit and its members are never without official leadership, a continuation of trust.

Read more at USCG