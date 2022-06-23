65.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, June 23, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasMaritime Security
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Manning reported to Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach from Coast Guard Activities Europe, where he was the commanding officer.

By Homeland Security Today
Rear Admiral Brian Penoyer, Coast Guard District Eleven commander smiles while Captain Rebecca Ore and Captain Ryan Manning, Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach commanders shake hands during during a change of ceremony for Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach, San Pedro, California, June 21, 2022. Following the change of command ceremony Captain Ore was promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney)

Capt. Ryan Manning relieved Capt. Rebecca Ore as the Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach sector commander during a change of command ceremony Wednesday at Coast Guard Base Los Angeles/Long Beach.

Rear Adm. Brian Penoyer, the Eleventh Coast Guard District commander, presided over the ceremony.

Manning reported to Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach from Coast Guard Activities Europe, where he was the commanding officer. Ore will transfer to Coast Guard Headquarters as the assistant commandant for intelligence.

As sector commander, Manning will be in charge of more than 550 active duty, reserve and civilian personnel and 1,200 all-volunteer Coast Guard Auxiliary members. Fourteen field command and supporting units are located within the area of operations, covering 350 miles of central California coast from the San Luis Obispo county line to the north and the San Diego county line to the south.

Before his current assignment, Manning most recently served as the officer in charge of marine inspections, ensuring U.S. commercial vessels and foreign cruise ships comply with U.S. regulations and international conventions throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In addition, he oversees the International Port Security Program’s efforts to meet the congressional mandate to assess anti-terrorism measures and verify the implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code at ports in 83 countries.

A native of Burbank, South Dakota, Manning received his commission from the Coast Guard Academy in 1994. He was assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Active as the Main Propulsion Division Chief and Damage Control Assistant. His follow-on tour was at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, where he earned a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and obtained his license as a Professional Engineer.

The change-of-command ceremony is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. The passing of colors, standards, or ensigns from an outgoing commander to an incoming one ensures that the unit and its members are never without official leadership, a continuation of trust.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleBiden Signs Cyber Bills Establishing Federal Rotational Workforce, Greater DHS Collaboration with State and Local Governments
Next articleCoast Guard Sector Honolulu Changes Command
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals