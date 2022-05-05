63.3 F
Coast Guard Sector Miami Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Sector Miami is composed of more than 900 active-duty, reserve and civilian personnel, and more than 1,300 auxiliarists.

By Homeland Security Today
Capt. Jo-Ann F. Burdian, the former commander of Sector Miami, and Capt. Christoper R. Cederholm, commander of Sector Miami, conduct an inspection of personnel, a military tradition, during a change of command ceremony at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, April 29, 2022. During the ceremony Cederholm relieved Burdian as the commander of Sector Miami. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada)

Capt. Christopher Cederholm relieved Capt. Jo-Ann Burdian as the commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami, Friday, during a change-of-command ceremony at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach.

Cederholm reported to Sector Miami from Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound where he was the deputy sector commander since 2019. Burdian, the first Latina sector commander, will transfer to Coast Guard Headquarters as the assistant commandant for response policy.

Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson, the Coast Guard Seventh District Commander, presided over the event.

Sector Miami is composed of more than 900 active-duty, reserve and civilian personnel, and more than 1,300 auxiliarists. The sector has four small boat stations, six Fast Response Cutters, three Coastal Patrol Boats, one Construction Tender, two aids to navigation teams and one Marine Safety Detachment.

In the past year, Sector Miami conducted, as part of the Coast Guard Seventh District, numerous search and rescue cases saving and assisting more than 1,400 lives. In the fourth largest port in the country, Sector Miami teams conducted approximately 9,000 vessel and facility inspections.

The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored tradition. It represents a total transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from one individual to another. The event ensures the continuity of leadership and operations within the sector’s area of responsibility.

Read more at USCG

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

