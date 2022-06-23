66.7 F
Coast Guard Sector Mobile Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony

By Homeland Security Today
Capt. Ulysses Mullins shakes hands with Capt. LaDonn Allen as the new commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Mobile during the change-of-command ceremony for Sector Mobile in Mobile, Alabama, June 17, 2022. Rear Adm. Richard Timme, commander, Coast Guard Eighth District, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Sector Mobile)

Capt. Ulysses Mullins relieved Capt. LaDonn Allen during a change-of-command ceremony for Coast Guard Sector Mobile in Mobile, Alabama, Friday.

Rear Adm. Richard Timme, commander, Coast Guard Eighth District, presided over the ceremony.

Captain Mullins has served in the Coast Guard for over 26 years. He formerly served as the Coast Guard Fourteenth District Prevention Division Chief in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Captain Allen assumed command of Sector Mobile in May of 2019 and is retiring after over 28 years of service in the Coast Guard.

The change-of-command ceremony is a historic military tradition representing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. The event reinforces the continuity of command and provides an opportunity to celebrate the crew’s accomplishments.

