Coast Guard Sector San Juan, Customs and Border Protection and Puerto Rico Police units and personnel terminated the voyage of 10 vessels with marine safety deficiencies in San Juan Harbor, Friday, and in Fajardo, Saturday, eight of which were conducting illegal passenger-for-hire operations.

“Over the past year, Coast Guard enforcement efforts resulted in voyage terminations for 30 illegal passenger-for-hire operations,” said Cmdr. Matthew Romano, Sector San Juan chief of response. “We value the joint collaboration between Coast Guard Station San Juan, Sector San Juan Marine Investigators, Coast Guard Miami Marine Investigators, Coast Guard Investigative Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations and Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action in this effort to ensure vessels are operating legally in a commercial capacity and in compliance with federal marine safety regulations.”

Vessels El Lindo, Hibiki, The Ivy, Mama Juana, Ohana 2, Master Blaster, Avante and Serenity were found conducting illegal passenger-for-hire operations, two of which were found operating in violation of previous federal Captain of the Port (COTP) Orders. Vessels Tobias and Four Points were only cited for their respective marine safety deficiencies.

The original announcement can be found here.