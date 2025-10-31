Coast Guard and Partners Contain Oil Discharge After Vessel Impact With Pier in Texas

The Coast Guard along with the Texas General Land Office is responding to an oil discharge which occurred near Galveston, Texas, Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call at approximately 9:50 p.m. reporting a discharge of fuel oil spilled by a vessel near Pier 32 at the Port of Galveston following an allision with the pier. The source of the spill is secured.

The spill amount is currently under investigation.

The Coast Guard, Texas General Land Office and the responsible party, Forestwave Navigation BV, are working together to respond to the spill and have personnel and assets on scene.

The Galveston Ship Channel is closed from Gulf Copper to Pelican Island Bridge to reduce the impact of the spill.

Air monitoring and safety of the area is being consistently assessed. There have been no reports of injuries or wildlife impacts.

Mariners are encouraged to report any observations of oil to the National Response Center at 800-424-8802.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

The original announcement can be found here.