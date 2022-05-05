63.3 F
Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony

Station Canaveral is assigned to Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville and has 45 active duty and 30 reserve men and women assigned to the unit.

Cpt. Brian M Kostecki, resource management division chief of Coast Guard District 7, Cpt. Mark R. Vlaun, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, Chief Warrant Officer John P. Chandler, commanding officer of Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral break ground at the groundbreaking ceremony in Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 2, 2022. The 21,000 square-foot search and rescue building is projected to be completed by 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Cameron Snell)

Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral crew held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new 21,000 square-foot search and rescue building in Port Canaveral, Monday.

Chief Warrant Officer John P. Chandler, commanding officer of Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral, presided over the ceremony.

“Today we broke ground on an exciting new multi-mission facility at Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral,” said Chandler. “This new facility will house multiple commands, in a new technologically advanced building with up to date amenities to ensure we remain Semper Paratus, Always Ready!”

Also in attendance were Capt. Brian M Kostecki, resource management division chief, Coast Guard Seventh District and Capt. Mark R. Vlaun, commanding officer, Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville.

Station Canaveral is assigned to Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville and has 45 active duty and 30 reserve men and women assigned to the unit. The missions performed at Station Canaveral are search and rescue, enforcement of federal laws and treaties, and environmental protection.

Since 1980, Station Canaveral personnel have enforced security zones for 150 space missions and more than 500 unmanned rocket launches. Station Canaveral responds to approximately 250 search and rescue cases and 500 law enforcement boardings per year.

Station Canaveral’s area of responsibility covers 57 miles offshore including north of Haulover Canal, south to Malabar, the Indian River, and Banana Rivers.

