Coast Guard Teams to Deploy for Summer Operations in Kotzebue, Alaska

Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak crews are also scheduled to open a seasonal forward-operating location for aircraft mid-July in Kotzebue.

By Homeland Security Today
Petty Officer 2nd Class Craig Bennett, a marine science technician with the Coast Guard Marine Safety Task Force (MSTF), inspects a fuel oil storage facility in Teller, Alaska, July 20, 2021. As part of the inspection, MSTF members discuss response plans, review documentation, and inspect equipment and fuel storage facilities to ensure regulatory compliance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa E. F. McKenzie)

Coast Guard teams to deploy to Kotzebue, Alaska, in support of 2022 summer operations.

Members of Sector Anchorage’s Marine Safety Task Force (MSTF) will be in the region July 6-16, 2022, for a multi-mission deployment focused primarily on facility inspections.

“Facility inspections help mitigate the potential for oil pollution in the region,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Houvener, a marine science technician and team lead. “These facilities are crucial for providing oil to warm homes during winter months. Alaska experiences harsh environmental conditions, so it’s important to inspect the safety and integrity of such waterside facilities to decrease the risk of an oil spill.”

Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak crews are also scheduled to open a seasonal forward-operating location for aircraft mid-July in Kotzebue to reduce response time to the Bering Strait and Northern Slope regions in anticipation of historically increased maritime activity there.

The use of forward operating locations in Alaska helps the service make the best strategic use of limited resources.

Read more at USCG

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

