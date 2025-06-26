spot_img
Thursday, June 26, 2025
Coast Guard Temporarily Relieves Cutter Tampa’s Commanding Officer Over Leadership Concerns

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tampa returns to their homeport in Portsmouth, Virginia following a 67-day patrol in the Florida Straits and Windward Passage, Sept. 5, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)
The U.S. Coast Guard temporarily relieved Cmdr. Walter Krolman, commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Tampa (WMEC 902), Tuesday.

Vice Adm. Nathan Moore, commander, Coast Guard Atlantic Area, relieved Krolman due to a loss of confidence in his ability to execute the responsibilities of a commanding officer. A thorough investigation is ongoing.

Cmdr. Todd Batten has temporarily assumed command of the cutter Tampa, which remains fully operational with no degradation to mission success or mission capabilities.

Tampa is a 270-foot, Famous-class medium endurance cutter homeported in Portsmouth. The cutter’s primary missions are counter-narcotics operations, alien interdiction, living marine resources protection, and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

The original announcement can be found here.

