Coast Guard Terminates Unauthorized Boat Charter Ignoring Port Order in Miami

Coast Guard Sector Miami law enforcement officers, along with federal and state law enforcement partners, terminated the voyage of an illegal passenger-for-hire vessel, Sunday, near Indian Creek.

The 88-foot motor yacht, The Round, was reportedly operating as an illegal charter with numerous violations and twelve passengers for hire on the vessel. During the investigation, it was found that the vessel’s owner was previously issued a Captain of the Port Order in November 2023.

“The Coast Guard along with Coast Guard Investigative Service, state, and local law enforcement agencies will continue to actively enforce all applicable laws to ensure your time on the water is safe and enjoyable,” said Lt. j.g. Jasmine Smith, a Coast Guard Sector Miami investigating officer. “The Coast Guard is committed to protecting passengers and ensuring vessel operators adhere to federal safety standards.”

Coast Guard Sector Miami originally issued a COTP order to the vessel’s owner, mandating that any vessels the individual owns or operates to immediately cease commercial operations until they were in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

Additionally, one person on the vessel with questionable immigration status was taken into custody by Coast Guard Investigative Service agents and transferred to U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector agents for identification and processing.

