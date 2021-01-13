Coast Guard to Establish, Enforce Multiple Security Zones for the 59th Presidential Inauguration

The Coast Guard will enforce three temporary security zones in the National Capital Region for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, beginning at 8 a.m., on January 13 and ending 8 a.m., January 25, 2021.

During the enforcement period, entry into or remaining in the zones is prohibited by law, unless authorized by the Coast Guard Captain of the Port of Maryland-National Capital Region. Persons or vessel violating this section may be subject to civil or criminal penalties pursuant to 46 U.S.C. 70036.

The Coast Guard is establishing the security zones as described in Title 33 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) §165.508. The Coast Guard will establish a security zone encompassing certain waters of the Potomac River and Anacostia River, and adjacent waters in Washington D.C.

An outline and description of each security zone and pertinent information can be found here.

The maximum civil penalty amount for violating the security zone is $95,881.

To seek permission to transit the zones, the designated representative can be contacted by hailing “Patrol Commander” via marine band radio, VHF-FM channel 16 (156.8 MHz). Coast Guard vessels enforcing this zone can also be contacted on Marine Band Radio, VHF-FM channel 16 (156.8 MHz).

The Coast Guard may be assisted by other federal, state or local law enforcement agencies in enforcing this regulation. The U.S. Secret Service is the lead federal agency for this National Special Security Event.

The COTP Maryland-National Capital Region can be contacted at (410) 576-2693.

If the COTP Maryland-National Capital Region or his designated representative determines the security zone need not be enforced for the full duration stated in this notice, a Broadcast Notice to Mariners may be used to suspend enforcement and grant general permission to enter the security zone.

The official maritime safety and security bulletin issued by the U.S. Coast Guard may be found here.

