87.7 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, July 28, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Coast Guard Training Center Cape May Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Judge previously served as the engineering services division chief for the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber and Intelligence service center.

By Homeland Security Today
Capt. Warren Judge assumes command of U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May from Capt. Kathy Felger, July 22, 2022, during a ceremony on the parade field on base in Cape May, N.J (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christian Lower)

Capt. Warren Judge relieved Capt. Kathy Felger as commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., during a change-of-command ceremony at the training center, Friday.

Rear Adm. Joe Raymond, commander of Coast Guard Force Readiness Command, presided over the ceremony.

Felger has served as commanding officer since July 2019 and is due to report to Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., as executive assistant to the assistant commandant for human resources.

Judge previously served as the engineering services division chief for the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber and Intelligence service center in Portsmouth, Va., a position he has held since June 2019.

Judge graduated from Coast Guard Training Center Cape May in 1986 and was selected for the Pre-Commissioning Program for Enlisted Personnel in 1995.

“The crew and I will do our very best to make the Coast Guard the service of choice, and Training Center Cape May the unit of choice by three simple principles,” said Judge, as he set up his vision for the training center.

His first principle is displaying P.R.I.D.E. at all times, meaning Professionalism Results In Dedicated Efforts for every job, no matter how small or large it may be. His second principle is developing and executing excellence at every opportunity. His third principle is delivering presidential customer service to everyone seeking services from Training Center Cape May, regardless of rank or stature.

The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that marks the transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is conducted to demonstrate a continuation of trust and authority within the chain of command.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleCoast Guard Hosts Senior Leader Arctic Orientation Visit to Strengthen Partnerships in the Arctic
Next articleLeading with Character: Great Expectations
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals