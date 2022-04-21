57.8 F
Coast Guard Training Center Cape May to Change Command This Summer

By Homeland Security Today
Capt. Kathy Felger, commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, and members of the recruit ceremonial honor guard participate in a Veterans Day ceremony in the City of Cape May, N.J., Nov. 11, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christian Lower)

Coast Guard Training Center Cape May is scheduled to hold a change of command ceremony on base in Cape May on July 22.

The change of command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew and honored guests and dignitaries to demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command formally.

During the ceremony, Capt. Kathy Felger will be relieved by Capt. Warren Judge.

Felger has served as the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May since July 2019, contributed greatly to the U.S. Coast Guard’s reputation as the world’s best Coast Guard, and fortified the service’s standing within the southern New Jersey community and with the other Department of Defense service branches.

Felger excelled in sustained crisis leadership and communications as she led Training Center Cape May through the on-set, evolution, and recovery from the prolonged and unprecedented global COVID-19 pandemic. According to Coast Guard leadership, she continuously adapted procedures and training within this dynamic environment to sustain the Coast Guard’s sole enlisted workforce accession unit in what was deemed the “highest risk mission the Coast Guard was conducting” according to Coast Guard leadership. Her leadership and caring approach for each staff and recruit member ensured continuous recruit training execution and base operational support, resulting in more than 8,000 new Coast Guard men and women graduating without serious illness during her tenure.

She also championed the recertification of Cape May County as a Coast Guard Community in 2021, enhancing the county’s reputation as the Coast Guard’s hometown. She has also been instrumental in the advocacy for new barracks and multi-year base-wide recapitalization.

Felger will be stationed at Coast Guard Headquarters in the Human Resources Directorate in Washington, D.C., as her new assignment.

Judge comes to Training Center Cape May from Coast Guard C5I Service Center in Alexandria, Virginia, where he serves as the Engineering Service Division Division Chief. He is a 1986 graduate of recruit training at Training Center Cape May.

Training Center Cape May is the fifth largest base in the Coast Guard, and the sole accession point for the entire Coast Guard enlisted workforce, which makes up 80 percent of the overall workforce. Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

