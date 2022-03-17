56.7 F
Coast Guard Transfers 130 Undocumented Migrants to Bahamas

Richard Etheridge's crew contacted Harriet Lane's crew at approximately 7:30 p.m., Friday, reporting an overloaded sailing vessel.

By Homeland Security Today
A good Samaritan spotted three people stranded on an island near Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, March 11, 2022 . The good Samaritan contacted Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders and the three people were brought aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge and reported in good health. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane’s crew transferred 127 Haitians and three Cuban nationals to Bahamian authorities, Sunday.

A good Samaritan contacted Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders at approximately 4 p.m., Friday, reporting three people stranded on an island near Anguilla Cay, Bahamas. They were brought aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge and reported in good health.

Richard Etheridge’s crew contacted Harriet Lane’s crew at approximately 7:30 p.m., Friday, reporting an overloaded sailing vessel approximately 41 miles offshore Anguilla Cay. They were brought aboard the Harriet Lane and reported in good health.

“The Coast Guard maintains a persistent presence patrolling the waters around Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, to help prevent loss of life,” said Lt. Cmdr. Salomee Briggs, Coast Guard District Seven Legal. “Taking to the sea is very dangerous, we urge you not to risk you and your loved-ones’ lives.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have rescued 1,193 Haitians compared to:

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021
418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020
932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdictions, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

