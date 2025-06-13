The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell transferred 20 aliens of Cuban nationality to The Bahamas, Tuesday, following a rescue on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas.

Homeland Security Investigations Miami agents notified Seventh Coast Guard District watchstanders of a possible group of aliens stranded on Anguilla Cay, Friday.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew located the stranded aliens on the uninhabited island, and a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew dropped food, water and a radio to establish communications.

Bahamian authorities requested U.S. Coast Guard agency assistance in rescuing the group. Coast Guard Cutter Walnut’s crew arrived on scene and brought the aliens aboard due to safety of life at sea concerns pending their disposition.

“The Coast Guard continues to work daily with our state, federal, and international partners to stop illegal maritime migration voyages and to prevent the unnecessary loss of life at sea,” said Lt. Fernando Pla, a duty enforcement officer for Seventh Coast Guard District. “Anyone attempting to enter the United States illegally by sea will be interdicted and repatriated to their country of origin or departure.”

The original announcement can be found here.