Coast Guard Unit Set to Relocate from Massena to Fort Drum, N.Y.

Moving the detachment to Fort Drum will place it closer to other military units, increasing the availability of jointly shared support services.

By Homeland Security Today
Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Kelly, Marine Safety Detachment Massena peers through a refractometer at a sample of ballast water from the motor vessel Eider, in Montreal, June 3, 2008. (Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William B. Mitchell)

The Coast Guard is requesting public comments on the planned relocation of a Marine Safety Detachment from Massena to Fort Drum, N.Y.

The detachment consists of 10 Coast Guard positions and has an area of responsibility that extends south from the St. Lawrence River International Bridge along the U.S.-Canada border to Henderson Harbor, N.Y. It also extends 3.25 miles east from the international border.

The Marine Safety Detachment, a subunit of Coast Guard Sector Buffalo, is responsible for pollution response, marine casualty investigations, marine event permitting, ballast water
regulatory reviews, and more.

Moving the detachment to Fort Drum will place it closer to other military units, increasing the availability of jointly shared support services while also providing a more centralized location within the unit’s of responsibility.

Members of the public who wish to express an opinion on the proposed move may provide written comments and related material to the Coast Guard at [email protected] Comments and related material must reach the Coast Guard on or before July 1, 2023.

