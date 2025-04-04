Coast Guard Unveils Force Design 2028 to Build a Future-Ready Fleet

Acting Commandant Kevin E. Lunday recently announced Force Design 2028 (FD 2028). Directed by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and led by the Senior Advisor to the Secretary for the Coast Guard (SASCG) Mr. Sean Plankey, FD 2028 is creating a blueprint to ensure the Service is ready for the future and the Nation’s demands.

“Force Design 2028 is the way we will become a more agile, capable, and responsive fighting force to best serve the American people,” ADM Lunday said.

FD 2028 is focused on four campaigns:

People

Organization

Acquisition and Contracting

Technology

Here are some details about each campaign, including some of the first steps already underway. Additional details can be found in ALCOAST 155/25.

People

We are building the Coast Guard’s future force, starting today. Increased national demand for our Coast Guard requires a bigger, more capable military workforce. This campaign will improve training systems, boost access to medical care, and modernize both the Coast Guard Reserve and the civilian management system.

Early actions:

Align with the DoD’s “Rapid Force-Wide Review of Military Standards” for physical fitness, body composition, and grooming standards. We’ll follow DoD standards to the maximum extent possible and build processes that are necessary to ensure total force readiness.

Starting in Promotion Year 2026, best qualified selection boards will be required to employ in-zone reordering to the maximum authorized by law to reorder those officers of particular merit for promotion.

Remove administrative burdens on our members by reducing reporting and other requirements that are redundant and of little value. (See ALCOAST 145/25 for details.)

Restore maximum Commander and Officer-in-Charge discretion and flexibility in their use of non-judicial punishment (NJP) under Article 15 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ). This change is consistent with the ultimate responsibility entrusted to commanders to maintain good order and discipline at their units.

Organization

As global security threats, technological advancements, and operational demands continue to evolve, the Coast Guard must adapt its organizational construct and internal decision making and governance processes to remain relevant, effective, and responsive.

Early actions:

Delegate operational authorities to the appropriate level of command to increase mission effectiveness and reduce risk to Coast Guard personnel. The recent delegation of non-compliant vessel use of force authorities to pursuit coxswains and cutter commanding officers is one example that empowers those at the tactical edge with the authorities, capabilities, and effective command and control needed to deliver operational results.

Establish a USCG HQ Director of Staff, reporting to the Vice Commandant, who is responsible for streamlining executive decision-making, enhancing agility and integration, aligning strategic messaging, and optimizing HQ processes.

Restructure the Deputy for Personnel Readiness (DPR) enterprise to optimize support for our most valuable resource-our people. This transformation establishes a comprehensive, people-centric approach across four business lines: accessions and training, total workforce management, workforce and family services, and healthcare delivery. We will separate policy/program management from service delivery to best meet the needs of our people.

Restructure the Deputy for Materiel Readiness (DMR) enterprise to focus on a systems approach to assets, ensuring the Coast Guard has the right capabilities, in the right place, at the right time. This transformation includes creating new business lines to oversee the total lifecycle management of our surface, air, C5I, and shore infrastructure, and integrating acquisition and sustainment functions for greater efficiency and effectiveness.

Establish the Assistant Commandant for Operational Integration and Response Policy (CG-3/5R) to align operational integration and planning at the Service level to increase decision-making speed and resource allocation to our operational commanders and advance national level planning and preparedness while increasing situational awareness for the Secretary, Department, Joint Staff, and Interagency partners.

Acquisitions and Contracting

Develop a high velocity acquisition and contracting system to rapidly deliver the assets the Service needs to fulfill its commitment to the American people.

Early actions:

Eliminate or minimize bureaucratic delays to delivering the assets the Service needs. An example is the recent elevation the Simplified Acquisition Procedures and micro- purchase limits to the maximum extent allowed by law and regulation, ensuring rapid distribution of goods and services to the field units charged with carrying out our front-line missions.

Increase Coast Guard engagement with Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to accelerate technology and capability acquisition and adoption by leveraging leading edge disruptive technology development in the private sector. This includes increasing our footprint at DIU and maximizing the number of training allowance billets available at the DIU Immersive Commercial Acquisition Program.

Improve the speed of contracting and procurement by empowering our contracting professionals in the field, reducing redundant and sequential approval and review process that add unwarranted mission risk.

Provide improved transparency and accountability in the contracting process through development of a quick-to-field contract tracking system and establish clear metrics and targets that consider mission impact.

Technology

The Coast Guard will accelerate the adoption of secure, state-of-the-market technologies to enhance data sharing, situational awareness, and operational effectiveness.

Early actions:

Leverage efficient industry solutions to dramatically accelerate the Authority To Operate (ATO) process for Information Technology systems and achieve the goal of ATOs in 30 days. This will begin with the Software Factory and minimize bureaucratic delays to deliver essential capabilities required for Coast Guard mission success.

Establish data teams in each mission domain to make sure we’re fully leveraging data to improve operations.

Establish a Rapid Response Rapid Prototype Team to transform how we deliver mission-critical technology solutions. This effort will span operations, engineering, acquisitions, finance, information technology, logistics, data science, and change management/integration – delivering proven innovation where it matters most.

How the USCG will stay on course

An FD 2028 implementation team comprised of permanently assigned military and civilian personnel is being established and will report to the new Director of Staff. The team will coordinate a Coast Guard wide effort to implement the Secretary’s intent on FD28 as well as continue the actions already started.

“We are executing transformational change to renew the Coast Guard as directed by the Secretary of Homeland Security,” said ADM Lunday. “FD 2028 is the way forward for our Service and will ensure our ability to ensure U.S. national security and economic prosperity for decades to come.”

This article by MyCG Staff was originally published on MyCG.