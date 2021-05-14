Coast Guard Updates Mask Guidelines for Vaccinated Personnel

In accordance with REF (A), fully vaccinated Military, Civilian, Contractor, Non-Appropriated Fund employees, Auxiliary, and visitors who are at least two weeks beyond their final dose are no longer required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors onboard federal facilities, Coast Guard cutters, small boats, and aircraft.

All Coast Guard personnel must continue to comply with CDC guidance regarding areas where masks should be worn, including within airports, certain health care settings, and public and private mass transit. Personnel who are not fully vaccinated must continue to follow applicable Coast Guard mask guidance, including continuing to wear masks indoors. The Coast Guard will review and revise applicable Health Protection guidance to address the new CDC guidelines.

Commanders and supervisors may verify military members’ vaccination status through CGBI.

Commanders and supervisors should not ask about a civilian employee’s vaccination status. They also should not use information about a civilian employee’s vaccination status to make decisions about how and when civilian employees will report to a workplace instead of teleworking.

Members and employees must still follow all applicable Local, State, and Federal mask requirements.

