Coast Guard Urges Mariners to Prepare for Tropical Depression 8 Along Texas Coast

The Coast Guard is urging the maritime community and boating public to prepare for the arrival of Tropical Depression Eight along the Texas coast Friday.

The depression is expected to strengthen to tropical storm force winds and bring heavy rain to portions of the Texas coast, resulting in flash flooding. A tropical storm watch has been issued.

Monitor your local weather services to stay updated on any potential changes, progress and strength of the storm. Boaters can monitor the storm’s progress on VHF radio channel 16. Information can also be obtained on small craft advisories and warnings on VHF radio channel 16.

Stay off the water. Hurricanes and tropical storms can be deadly and the Coast Guard’s ability to conduct rescues can be diminished or non-existent at the height of a storm. Be prepared, stay informed and heed storm warnings.

Owners of large boats are urged to move their vessels to inland marinas where they will be less vulnerable to breaking free of their moorings. Mooring lines should be doubled in case of high winds. Boats that can be trailered should be pulled from the water and stored in a place that is not prone to flooding. Those who are leaving their boats in the water are reminded to remove EPIRBs and to secure life rings, life jackets, and small boats. These items, if not properly secured, can break free and require valuable search and rescue resources to be diverted to ensure people are not in distress.

