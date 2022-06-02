Coast Guard Urges Preparedness for 2022 Hurricane Season

The Coast Guard reminds all boaters to prepare for the 2022 hurricane season.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, with the peak occurring between mid-August and late October.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters predict a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

All boaters should make sure they are ready for the hurricane season and prepare for the worst-case scenario.

The Coast Guard recommends the following preparedness tips for this hurricane season: