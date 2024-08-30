Coast Guard Urges Readiness for Remainder of 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season

The Coast Guard reminds mariners and residents of South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to remain vigilant and prepared for the remainder of the 2024 hurricane season.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, with the peak occurring between mid-August and late October.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released an updated forecast on Aug. 8 that predicted a 90% chance for an above-normal 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

“The hurricane season got off to an early and violent start with Hurricane Beryl, the earliest category-5 Atlantic hurricane on record,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. “NOAA’s update to the hurricane seasonal outlook is an important reminder that the peak of hurricane season is right around the corner, when historically the most significant impacts from hurricanes and tropical storms tend to occur.”

It is essential for mariners and the public to take proper measures before a storm arrives. Ensure you have the proper safety equipment, have a hurricane mooring plan or a safe place to store your trailered boat, and monitor the weather and VHF-FM channel 16 prior to a voyage and while out on the water.

The Coast Guard recommends the following preparedness tips for this hurricane season:

Port Condition changes by the Captain of the Port in advance of storm systems and hurricanes will be available on the Homeport website and announced on official unit social media pages throughout the Seventh District. Check below for your local Coast Guard Sector page:

For more information about hurricanes and hurricane preparedness, visit NOAA’s and FEMA’s websites where you can find widgets that provide hurricane tracks and other updates. These can be found at www.ready.gov/hurricanes, www.nhc.noaa.gov, and www.fema.gov.