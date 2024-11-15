Coast Guard’s WWII-Era ‘Queen of the Fleet’ Celebrates 80th Anniversary

Commissioned Nov. 1, 1944 during World War II, Smilax is the oldest active Coast Guard cutter. It has been recognized as the “Queen of the Fleet” since 2011 when the USCGC Acushnet (WMEC-167) was decommissioned after 67 years of service. This title is symbolized by its gold hull number.

“As long as I’ve been in the Coast Guard, the Smilax has always been regarded as the Queen of the Fleet,” said Chief Petty Officer Jordan Bickford, the executive petty officer of the Smilax. “It’s been a goal of mine to stay and serve in the Aids to Navigation (ATON) afloat community throughout my career. It’s truly an honor to now serve aboard the Smilax, contributing to its legacy.”

The Smilax was built in 1943 by Dubuque Boat & Boiler Works in Dubuque, Iowa. When most other ships were being built in 40 days, the Smilax was built over the course of a year and cost approximately $194,238, making it the most expensive ship in its class.

It was originally homeported in Fort Pierce, Florida but moved to a new homeport in New Smyrna Beach, Florida from June 1, 1954, to Nov. 9, 1965.

After being fitted with new engines and receiving a 70-foot barge, the Smilax was re-classified as a WLI-315, making it an inland buoy tender responsible for short range ATON along the coastal and inland waterways, particularly in shallow waters or areas that larger tenders cannot reach.

It moved to a new homeport in Brunswick, Georgia on Nov. 9, 1965, before being re-classified again as a WLIC on Oct. 1, 1979. As a WLIC, or inland construction tender, the Smilax became responsible for constructing, repairing and maintaining fixed ATON within inland waterways. It remained there until July 1999, when it moved to its current homeport in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina.

“One ship, one crew, everything says Smilax and they all work together,” said retired Chief Warrant Officer Scott McAloon, former commanding officer of the Smilax, 2010 to 2014. “Everybody’s dirty in a set of coveralls, and it’s just such a fun ship to be part of. These construction tenders, they’ll humble you. From ship driving to getting out on the deck and working, it’s a real special thing.”

Smilax plays a crucial role in maintaining navigation aids in Oregon Inlet, Hatteras Inlet, Ocracoke Inlet and Beaufort Inlet. It oversees 1,226 fixed aids and 26 buoys across the Outer Banks to ensure safe passage for various types of vessels. It also operates a 70-foot barge equipped with a crane capable of lifting heavy aids, making it well-suited for the shallow and shifting waters of the region.

Throughout its history, the crew of the Smilax has engaged in various missions beyond navigation support. They have assisted with search and rescue operations and even salvaged cannons and barrel hoops from the Queen Anne’s Revenge, the legendary pirate ship captained by Edward Teach, better known as Blackbeard.

The cutter represents a vital federal presence on inland waterways and is part of an aging fleet dedicated to maintaining the U.S. Aids to Navigation System.

“The crew is keeping the ship going,” said retired Chief Petty Officer Matthew Hux, former Smilax crewmember. “She keeps going because of all of you and the legacy that comes behind you. So thanks to you, and thanks to my old shipmates.”

The original announcement can be found here.