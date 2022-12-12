42 F
Cocaine Shipment Worth Over EUR 150 Million Seized off Sierra Leone Coast

By Homeland Security Today
(French National Navy)

On November 30, a Brazilian vessel carrying over 4.6 tonnes of cocaine was intercepted by the French Navy as a result of intelligence activities underway between Europol, MAOC-N and the authorities in Brazil, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Heading towards Europe, the 21 meter-long vessel was intercepted in international waters off the coast of Sierra Leone. Its illegal shipment is believed to be worth in excess of EUR 150 million.

An investigation is underway to identify the criminal groups involved on either side of the Atlantic Ocean. 

The participating authorities were: Brazilian Federal Police, French National Police and National Navy, U.K. National Crime Agency, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Europol’s European Serious Organised Crime Centre, and the Maritime Analysis and Operation Centre – Narcotics (MAOC – N).

Read more at Europol

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

