Cocaine Shipment Worth Over EUR 150 Million Seized off Sierra Leone Coast

On November 30, a Brazilian vessel carrying over 4.6 tonnes of cocaine was intercepted by the French Navy as a result of intelligence activities underway between Europol, MAOC-N and the authorities in Brazil, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Heading towards Europe, the 21 meter-long vessel was intercepted in international waters off the coast of Sierra Leone. Its illegal shipment is believed to be worth in excess of EUR 150 million.

An investigation is underway to identify the criminal groups involved on either side of the Atlantic Ocean.

The participating authorities were: Brazilian Federal Police, French National Police and National Navy, U.K. National Crime Agency, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Europol’s European Serious Organised Crime Centre, and the Maritime Analysis and Operation Centre – Narcotics (MAOC – N).

