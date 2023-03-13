47.4 F
Colombian Navy Finds Dead Bodies During Cocaine Smuggling Interdiction

By Homeland Security Today
Colombian Navy photo

The Colombian Navy has found two dead bodies while intercepting a cocaine smuggling vessel, it said in a March 12 statement.

The semi-submersible vessel was approximately 15 meters long, and was found to be transporting 2,643 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride. It was operating off Colombia’s Pacific coast, bound for a transshipment hub in Central America.

On boarding, Colombian navy inspectors first found two subjects in poor health. The Navy reports that there appears to have been an accident due to the generation of toxic gas from the fuel. The two men were treated and transported to a ship that was in the area where they were given medical attention. The boarding team then found two bodies next to the cargo of drugs, presumed to be dead from inhalation of toxic gas.

The two individuals rescued, the bodies and the cache were transferred to the municipality of Tumaco – Nariño, where they were brought before the Technical Investigation Corps of the Attorney General’s Office, which confirmed that the seized substance was cocaine hydrochloride with an estimated street value of $87 million.

Read more at the Colombian Navy

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

