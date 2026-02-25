COLUMN: ST2 Ruskan Receives Legion of Merit During 2026 State of the Union Address

Update: On February 24, 2026, AST2 Scott Ruskan was back in the national spotlight when the President awarded him the Legion of Merit at the 2026 State of the Union for his rescue of 165 people in July 2025.

—

U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer, Scott Ruskan quickly became a household name across America after he directly rescued 165 people from the deadly Central Texas floods on July 4, 2025. His heroism provided a glimmer of hope amongst devastation and his “just a dude” attitude provided coolness and modesty during a stressful time for the nation. For those efforts during his first mission of his career, Secretary Kristi Noem awarded Ruskan the Distinguished Flying Cross and meritoriously promoted him to aviation survival technician (AST) second class. Other members of his Coast Guard aircrew of the MH-65 helicopter received a Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medals.

Nearly two months later, Ruskan is still doing media engagements, attending events honoring his rescue and working with the Coast Guard to turn the spotlight on the AST program into inspiration for future generations of rescue swimmers. He is fitting these extracurricular activities into his busy duty schedule, something that he ensures is not neglected due to his recent fame. For example, for this column, AST2 Ruskan called me right after a flight where the crew conducted surf rescue training.

Our interview for Homeland Security Today focused on five reflections from the Texas Floods rescue that could help future rescue swimmers and other first responders navigate the chaos of future cases and their aftermath.

Know Your Limits

Ruskan stressed that the key lesson from the rescue was to know your limits regardless of how good you think you are. Some may think that because they passed the Coast Guard’s enlisted Aviation Survival Technician/Rescue Swimmer school (A-School), one of the most elite training programs in the military, they can do anything and not have limits. Ruskan was clear that is the wrong approach since “Mother Nature is strong and will always win.” Ruskan had completed a swift water rescue course through Sierra Rescue International, but for this rescue, did not have the proper gear or team to do a swift water operation. He believed it was too dangerous to get into the water once on scene and felt that even the best Olympic swimmers with fins would not be able to swim upstream in the river. He knew his limits and stayed on land to focus on the children prior to evacuation.

2. Remember Your Training

This rescue was a unique scenario since the Coast Guard provided support for this inland mission as an agency assist (rather than as lead agency, like for a hurricane). Accordingly, information was limited in the beginning. His team knew that it would be assisting 100+ individuals trapped in a flood area going in, but did not know much else. When Ruskan’s crew synced with the Texas Army National Guard (TNG), they learned that they were going to Camp Mystic and that the trapped individuals were children. Both agencies though were going in blind regarding their medical conditions. Once Ruskan dropped in and the MH-65 roared away, the realization hit him that he was the person that the girls would look to for a calm presence in the face of danger. He remembered his training at A-School where instructors would throw curveballs in rescue scenarios to test decision-making and then went to work. Over the next several hours, he triaged the children, calmed them down and led them to the evacuation zones. His training ensured that he matched the energy of those that he was rescuing and tailored his approach based on their age. He particularly leveraged his experience as a Karate instructor for children and his family relationships to keep the girls relaxed.

3. Find a Way to Communicate

Ruskan dropped into Camp Mystic with his primary handheld radio, a spare radio and a cell phone. There was limited-to-no cell service and the radios only communicated on Coast Guard frequencies. Once his aircrew went to the other side of the mountain, he was not able to communicate with them via radio or have a real-time method to relay messages to the TNG helicopters. However, Ruskan followed the plan with the TNG to lead groups of children to the landing zones for multiple pick-ups. As helicopters made their approach, Ruskan conducted a series of hand signals to determine the number of children that could go aboard the aircraft. Once landed, he would engage in close communication directly with the pilots. As aircrews made multiple trips every fifteen minutes or so, the process became more efficient since they knew what Ruskan was doing. Regardless of the limitations of his communication equipment, Ruskan found a way to communicate with the TNG and completed the mission.

4. Start Preparing for the Next Mission

There is time for celebration and accolades for a rescue, but you need to start preparing for your next mission now. Ruskan has his whole career ahead of him (16+ years) and is still a brand-new rescue swimmer. If he hoists someone out of the water, it will be his first time. The next case will only be his second mission. Accordingly, he continues to train and work on all aspects of the rescue swimmer program. The key there, he mentioned, was to be well-rounded such that you are good at swimming, running, strength training and general fitness. At A-School, instructors will focus on how you pass a basket test or the multi scenario tests, not how fast you could run in college or much you can bench. So, whether you are training for the next mission or trying to pass A-School, leave the ego at the door and grind it out. Ruskan’s uncle, who is a firefighter, told him that if you lighten up on standards because you think you know what you are doing, it can put the mission in danger.

5. Share Your Story

Not every rescue case will go viral or be a career defining moment. However, there are lessons to be learned from each mission that can be shared with others. Telling your story can also bring awareness to your mission, the service and the efforts from your team. Ruskan did not receive public affairs training in A-School. Rather, he worked with the Heartland District’s public affairs officers and leveraged a public speaking course he took in college to ensure the Coast Guard’s story from Central Texas was told across the country. The best advice he received was from his Command Master Chief – to thank the crew and be yourself. He followed that advice and it amplified his message. The public saw him as a normal, down-to-earth American that did his job, saved lives with his team and embodied the Coast Guard’s core values. America needs more Coast Guard stories, share yours!

