COLUMN: Leading with Character: Cultivating a Grateful Heart

Thanksgiving is my favorite day of the year. Sandwiched between two commercialized holidays, Halloween and Christmas, Thanksgiving is refreshingly simple. It’s about getting together with family and friends, and it’s a time to be grateful. I count my blessings every day but try to go deeper into gratitude as Thanksgiving ushers in the holiday season.

So, what does going deeper mean? I’ve found that gratitude is not as simple as it sounds; there’s an art to being grateful. It requires one to first cultivate a grateful heart, which takes time and commitment. It does no long-term good to be grateful in the moment but then turn around and be judgmental of someone or something that’s different from what one likes or believes. Being judgmental can lead to self-righteousness, resulting in a negative continuum which erases mere moments of gratitude.

Communicate from a Place of Gratitude

I believe if a person has worked to develop a heart of gratitude, there’s far less room for negative sentiments such as judgment and self-righteousness. That makes for a better experience for everyone when sharing time with family and friends who may have different perspectives. During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and throughout the coming holiday season, here are some hints on how to cultivate and communicate with a grateful heart

Start by contemplating what you’re thankful for, even if going through hard times; focus on those positive thoughts and repeat them—or write them down—throughout the holiday period; try to think of new things to add to your list.

Listen respectfully to others, seeking to understand them, not judge them—even if you don’t agree.

Take the initiative to change the subject or demonstrate the moral courage to remain silent rather than argue a point; have you noticed you can’t win an argument with a self-righteous person? Don’t even try.

Suggest opening up the conversation to invite people to share around the table or room something they’re thankful for; you’ll likely learn more about everyone and enjoy an upbeat vibe.

Be a role model of gratitude and positivity!

So, this weekend, when everyone is wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving, remember that the secret to being happy is cultivating a grateful heart.

Look in the mirror: As a leader, how can you model the way to inspire your team to adopt an attitude of gratitude?

