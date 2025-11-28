spot_img
33.7 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, November 28, 2025
Leadership/ManagementMental Health ResilienceMaritime Security

COLUMN: Leading with Character: Cultivating a Grateful Heart

Sandra L. Stosz
By Sandra L. Stosz
November 28, 2025
CAPE MAY, N.J. - Recruits enjoy a Thanksgiving meal for lunch at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, Nov. 26, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Seaman Josalyn Brown)

Thanksgiving is my favorite day of the year. Sandwiched between two commercialized holidays, Halloween and Christmas, Thanksgiving is refreshingly simple. It’s about getting together with family and friends, and it’s a time to be grateful. I count my blessings every day but try to go deeper into gratitude as Thanksgiving ushers in the holiday season. 

So, what does going deeper mean? I’ve found that gratitude is not as simple as it sounds; there’s an art to being grateful. It requires one to first cultivate a grateful heart, which takes time and commitment. It does no long-term good to be grateful in the moment but then turn around and be judgmental of someone or something that’s different from what one likes or believes. Being judgmental can lead to self-righteousness, resulting in a negative continuum which erases mere moments of gratitude.  

Communicate from a Place of Gratitude 

I believe if a person has worked to develop a heart of gratitude, there’s far less room for negative sentiments such as judgment and self-righteousness. That makes for a better experience for everyone when sharing time with family and friends who may have different perspectives. During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and throughout the coming holiday season, here are some hints on how to cultivate and communicate with a grateful heart

  • Start by contemplating what you’re thankful for, even if going through hard times; focus on those positive thoughts and repeat them—or write them down—throughout the holiday period; try to think of new things to add to your list. 
  • Listen respectfully to others, seeking to understand them, not judge them—even if you don’t agree.  
  • Take the initiative to change the subject or demonstrate the moral courage to remain silent rather than argue a point; have you noticed you can’t win an argument with a self-righteous person? Don’t even try. 
  • Suggest opening up the conversation to invite people to share around the table or room something they’re thankful for; you’ll likely learn more about everyone and enjoy an upbeat vibe. 
  • Be a role model of gratitude and positivity! 

So, this weekend, when everyone is wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving, remember that the secret to being happy is cultivating a grateful heart.  

Look in the mirror: As a leader, how can you model the way to inspire your team to adopt an attitude of gratitude?  

Please join me again next time for more on Leading with Character.  

If you enjoyed this post, please visit my website where you can buy my book, Breaking Ice & Breaking Glass: Leading in Uncharted Waters, and sign up for my mailing list:https://sandrastosz.com/book/breaking-ice-and-breaking-glass/ 

Previous article
Hurricane Season Ending Without Any Storms Making Landfall in Continental U.S.

Vice Admiral Stosz, a Homeland Security Today editorial board member, started out in the U.S. Coast Guard as an ensign serving on polar icebreakers, conducting national security missions from the Arctic to the Antarctic. Her 40-year career is filled with leadership lessons gleaned while breaking ice and breaking glass as the first woman to command an icebreaker on the Great Lakes and to lead a U.S. armed forces service academy. She finished her career as the first woman assigned as Deputy Commandant for Mission Support, directing one of the Coast Guard’s largest enterprises. She has lectured widely on leadership, and has been featured on CSPAN and other media outlets. In 2012, Newsweek’s “The Daily Beast” named Vice Admiral Stosz to their list of 150 Women who Shake the World. Proceeds from “Breaking Ice and Breaking Glass: Leading in Uncharted Waters” will be donated to the US Coast Guard Academy James M. Loy Institute for Leadership.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved. POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES