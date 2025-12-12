COLUMN: Leading with Character: Humbleness is Strength

In today’s divided and combative society, there seems to be a dearth of humility. There’s a “win at all costs” mentality that in the short term rewards those who put themselves and their own interests ahead of all others. In such a climate, humbleness can be mistaken for weakness. But I believe just the opposite is true. Humbleness is strength in disguise. Our nation, institutions, and organizations need strong, humble leaders now more than ever.

A Model of Humbleness

This past September, renowned fashion designer and business mogul Giorgio Armani died at age 91. He led an incredible life, and left an indelible legacy. His secret to success? Humility. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal in 2024, Armani avowed that his humble, consistent work ethic was the key to his success. When asked which quality he would most like to impart to his colleagues he said, “Humbleness.” I agree. To me, the most important trait in a leader is humility or in Armani’s words, humbleness. But I would not have ranked it high in my younger years.

My appreciation of the virtue of humbleness grew as I matured as a person and leader. I learned humbleness from watching the actions of leaders I admired, like former Secretary of Transportation Samuel K. Skinner. I was a young junior officer who served as the military aide to Secretary Skinner back during the Bush One administration. Secretary Skinner earned the respect of his entire team by treating everyone with dignity, from the most senior modal administrator down to the security staff and driver. He had a way of making each individual feel like they were the most valued member of the team. Secretary Skinner included me in high-level meetings and asked my opinion on significant matters, which helped build my confidence. I will never forget how he made me feel.

Contemplating the humbleness advocated by Giorgio Armani and demonstrated by Secretary Sam Skinner, my thoughts turn this Christmas season to Jesus Christ, who lived and died as the penultimate model of humbleness. It’s almost incomprehensible that One so powerful chose to live so humbly and to use His power only for good.

Cultivating a Spirit of Humbleness

This Christmas and holiday season is an ideal time for leaders at all levels in the workplace, communities, and at home, to reflect on the virtue of humbleness and how to apply it in their lives. But it’s not easy. To me, humbleness is a state of mind and a state of being that must be cultivated. Here are some helpful hints on how to become a more humble person (and please contemplate what you’d add to the list):

Lead by example

Mentor and lift up others

Own your mistakes

Forgive those who’ve done you wrong

Withhold judgment of others

Give more than you take

Share what you know to enable others to perform at their best

Listen respectfully to others with a desire to understand them

Empower subordinates by asking what they think about an issue, or inviting them to a meeting where they’ll gain visibility and experience

Give credit to your team when something goes right and take the blame when something goes wrong

Look in the mirror: What does humbleness mean to you and what are some elements of the virtue that you can adopt to become an even better leader?

Please join me again next time for more on Leading with Character.

If you enjoyed this post, please visit my website where you can buy my book, Breaking Ice & Breaking Glass: Leading in Uncharted Waters, and sign up for my mailing list: https://sandrastosz.com/book/breaking-ice-and-breaking-glass/