COLUMN: Leading with Character: Lost and Found

A few days ago, I was driving with my mother up to Middleboro, MA…destination: Dairy Queen! It’s a treat for mom to get off Cape Cod for a change during the cold, snowy wintertime, and she’s always all-in for a Dairy Queen soft-serve ice cream whatever the weather. On the highway, we came up behind a sport utility vehicle (SUV) with a catchy slogan on the spare tire mounted on back, “If you don’t get lost, how can you be found?“ That piqued my imagination. Given my propensity to find a leadership topic in everyday experiences, this blog was born.

There are many versions of the old saying, “Not all who wander are lost,” which comes from a poem about the hero Aragorn in J.R.R. Tolkien’s masterpiece, The Lord of the Rings. When the reader is first introduced to Aragorn, or Strider, as he is locally known, he appears to be a wanderer. Later in the book we learn he is a king in waiting. The adaptation on the back of the SUV struck me as applicable to people of all ages and at all stages of life, whether they be young and just starting to find their way, at mid-life and eager for change, or retired and searching for purpose. Perhaps they need to “get lost” in their wandering before they can find their way to where they’re meant to be.

Having the courage to step out of one’s comfort zone, embrace the unknown and take a chance on “getting lost” requires the kind of risk-taking needed to achieve personal growth and eventual self-discovery. And as in the case of Aragorn, there are people who seem like they’re wandering, but they’re not lost, they’re looking. Seeking to discover their talents, passions, and purpose.

When I was a young high school athlete, I tried out for track & field. Running—sprint or long distance—wasn’t my forte. I was too slow and lacked stamina. Being tall, I tried high jump, but found I had no vertical lift. Same with long jump. I thought about quitting, since there didn’t seem to be anything I could do well. One day as I wandered past the shot-putters and discus throwers, a senior, Ann, said, “Sandy, come over here. You’re big and strong. Try throwing this shot put.” I was dubious, since I couldn’t throw a softball to save my life. Reluctantly, not wanting to fail yet again, and in front of an expectant audience, I lifted the shot put and gave it a toss. That eight-pound steel ball soared through the air and landed with a satisfied “thud” about 30 feet away. Everyone looked at me in awe. I went on to eventually win the District championship in the shot put and the state championship in the discus throw. After much wandering, I had found my niche! But it wasn’t on my own; it was with the support of Ann—someone who saw something in me that I couldn’t see.

Supervisors and mentors can support others on their journey of self-discovery in many ways

Encourage them to seek new responsibilities.

Guide them in rotating to a different kind of job to broaden their experience.

Give them honest feedback on their strengths and weaknesses.

Provide opportunities to attend conferences and training that might help them discover the best fit for continued personal and professional development.

Tell them they matter, what they do and have done matters, and that you believe in them as they look at next steps.

Look in the mirror: What can you do as a leader to help your people find their passion and purpose in the workplace?

