Combined Task Force 150, U.S. Coast Guard Seize $25 Million in Illegal Drugs in Gulf of Oman

The U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC John Scheuerman (WPC 1146) seized about $25 million worth of illegal drugs from a stateless vessel while operating in the international waters of the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 3.

The cutter, working under the command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, seized 360 kilograms of methamphetamines, 107 kilograms of heroin and 1,961 kilograms of hashish from the vessel during an interdiction operation.

This event marks the second time in a month that CTF 150 has interdicted illicit narcotics at sea. Last month, the Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster (F229) seized more than 450 kilograms, or approximately $9.5 million, of illegal drugs including heroin and hashish during a CTF 150 operation in the Arabian Sea.

“This new seizure, the second since the French Navy took command of CTF 150 last July, again shows the commitment of Combined Maritime Forces working together to enhance maritime security in the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean,” said French Navy Capt. Yannick Bossu, commander of CTF 150.

CTF 150 is one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. CTF 150 focuses on maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf.

Since 2021, Combined Maritime Forces has seized more than $1 billion in illegal drugs while patrolling waters across the Middle East.

The 38-nation naval partnership upholds the international rules-based order by promoting security and stability across 3.2 million square miles of water encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

