Commandant sets course for Coast Guard to improve accountability, transparency

The Coast Guard released a report on the Service’s workforce culture and climate, accompanied by a memo from Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan directing 33 initial actions. These documents can be found here.

Earlier today the workforce received an email from the Commandant and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard (MCPOCG) addressing the need for change.

“We are incredibly proud of our workforce and culture that values honor, respect and devotion to duty. In some places in our Coast Guard, however, there is currently a disconnect between the workplace experience we talk about, and the experiences our people are actually having,” wrote Adm. Linda Fagan and MCPOCG Heath Jones in their e-mail. “Any disconnect between the core values we revere and the actual experience of each member of our workforce harms our people, erodes trust, and undermines our readiness to execute our missions.”

