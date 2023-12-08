39 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Maritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Commandant sets course for Coast Guard to improve accountability, transparency

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Capt. Kenneth Boda (left) shakes hands with Capt. Michele Schallip (right) concluding a change of command ceremony aboard Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20), June 29, 2023, at Base Seattle. Adm. Linda Fagan, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, presided over the ceremony which was held to officially pass the duties and responsibilities of the Commanding Officer of Healy from Boda to Schallip. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Clark)

The Coast Guard released a report on the Service’s workforce culture and climate, accompanied by a memo from Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan directing 33 initial actions. These documents can be found here.

Earlier today the workforce received an email from the Commandant and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard (MCPOCG) addressing the need for change.

“We are incredibly proud of our workforce and culture that values honor, respect and devotion to duty. In some places in our Coast Guard, however, there is currently a disconnect between the workplace experience we talk about, and the experiences our people are actually having,” wrote Adm. Linda Fagan and MCPOCG Heath Jones in their e-mail. “Any disconnect between the core values we revere and the actual experience of each member of our workforce harms our people, erodes trust, and undermines our readiness to execute our missions.”

Read the rest of the story at United States Coast Guard, here.

Previous article
U.S. Coast Guard Releases Accountability and Transparency Report
Next article
US Research Advances on Alternative to Bomb-Grade Uranium in Navy Vessels
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights