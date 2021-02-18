Committee on Marine Transportation System Hosting Webinar on COVID-19 Vaccines for the Marine Transportation System Workforce

The U.S. Committee on the Marine Transportation System (CMTS) COVID-19 Working Group (C-19 WG) is hosting a working group webinar on COVID-19 vaccines for the marine transportation system workforce.

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 2:00-3:30 PM EST. The event will include remarks from RDML Richard Timme – Chair, CMTS Coordinating Board; Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy, US Coast Guard, and Ms. Lucinda Lessley – Acting Administrator, Maritime Administration (invited).

The presenter for this webinar will be CDR Alice M. Shumate – US Public Health Service; CDC Vaccine Task Force – Essential Workers Team; Director, Center for Maritime Safety and Health Studies, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Topics will include:

• How currently approved vaccines work

• Getting vaccinated – process, safety, side effects

• Protection from vaccine vs. illness

• Vaccine distribution and administration

• Vaccine prioritization for merchant mariners and port workers

• CDC recommendations for the MTS Workforce

~ To Access the Webinar ~

To Join: https://usdotfedramp.webex.com/meet/nuns.jain

Telcon: 404-443-2170; Access Code: 60061206#

Note: Please log-in at the above link 30 minutes in advance to download any plug-ins and test your system’s compatibility with Webex. If you cannot access the computer audio, please call into the conference line. For more information, please contact [email protected].

Read more at USCG

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)