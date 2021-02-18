Petty Officer 3rd Class Colton Bess, a health service technician assigned to the Coast Guard Yard, draws a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe Jan. 29, 2021, at a vaccination site located at the Coast Guard Yard, Baltimore. (U.S. Air National Guard by photo Staff Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

Committee on Marine Transportation System Hosting Webinar on COVID-19 Vaccines for the Marine Transportation System Workforce

The U.S. Committee on the Marine Transportation System (CMTS) COVID-19 Working Group (C-19 WG) is hosting a working group webinar on COVID-19 vaccines for the marine transportation system workforce.

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 2:00-3:30 PM EST.  The event will include remarks from RDML Richard Timme – Chair, CMTS Coordinating Board; Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy, US Coast Guard, and Ms. Lucinda Lessley – Acting Administrator, Maritime Administration (invited).

The presenter for this webinar will be CDR Alice M. Shumate – US Public Health Service; CDC Vaccine Task Force – Essential Workers Team; Director, Center for Maritime Safety and Health Studies, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Topics will include:
• How currently approved vaccines work
• Getting vaccinated – process, safety, side effects
• Protection from vaccine vs. illness
• Vaccine distribution and administration
• Vaccine prioritization for merchant mariners and port workers
• CDC recommendations for the MTS Workforce

~ To Access the Webinar ~

To Join: https://usdotfedramp.webex.com/meet/nuns.jain
Telcon: 404-443-2170; Access Code: 60061206#

Note: Please log-in at the above link 30 minutes in advance to download any plug-ins and test your system’s compatibility with Webex. If you cannot access the computer audio, please call into the conference line. For more information, please contact [email protected].

