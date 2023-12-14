32.7 F
Maritime Security

Congress Restores $1 Billion For US Navy’s F/A-XX

Lawmakers restored the U.S. Navy's F/A-XX to almost full funding in the recent compromise Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act.

(Northrop Grumman)

The recent version of the compromise Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), restored to almost full funding, what is believed to be a special access program (SAP) that includes the US Navy’s F/A-XX fighter.

Earlier this year, the House Armed Service Committee in its version of the fiscal 2024 defense bill, cut $1.1 billion from the Link Plumeria line, citing “unjustified requirements”. The Navy requested $2.1 billion for Link Plumeria in its budget request for FY2024.

The current version of the bill cuts $50 million from Project 2937, which is the F/A-XX element inside Link Plumeria, due to “unjustified requirements”.

Read the rest of the story at Naval News, here.

