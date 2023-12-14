The recent version of the compromise Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), restored to almost full funding, what is believed to be a special access program (SAP) that includes the US Navy’s F/A-XX fighter.

Earlier this year, the House Armed Service Committee in its version of the fiscal 2024 defense bill, cut $1.1 billion from the Link Plumeria line, citing “unjustified requirements”. The Navy requested $2.1 billion for Link Plumeria in its budget request for FY2024.

The current version of the bill cuts $50 million from Project 2937, which is the F/A-XX element inside Link Plumeria, due to “unjustified requirements”.

