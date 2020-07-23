COVID-19: Updated CDC Guidance for Ships

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has published an update to “Interim Guidance for Ships on Managing Suspected or Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019” on July 20, 2020. This guidance applies to cruise ships and non-cruise ships. Please note that while this guidance does not apply to vessels on short distance routes (e.g. ferries) and fish processing vessels, this guidance can still be useful in managing suspected COVID-19 cases for these platforms.

This guidance is intended to provide vessel operators pre-boarding, transiting, and disembarkation procedures for suspected COVID-19 cases. Further, it provides reporting procedures and recommended supplies that should be on hand for treating personnel suspected of having COVID-19.

Additionally, the CDC has extended the No Sail Order for cruise ships through September 30th, 2020.

Should you have any questions or concerns regarding this matter, contact United States Coast Guard Sector Virginia Port Safety and Security Branch at (757) 668-5525 or SectorVA.PSS@uscg.mil.

