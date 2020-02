A cruise ship has been barred by several countries amid fears of the global coronavirus outbreak. The cruise line, however, has adamantly denied there are any confirmed cases of the virus on the ship.

It is now heading for Cambodia, where its more than 2,000 passengers and crew will be able to disembark and travel home, Holland America Line announced Wednesday.

The cruise ship was previously turned away from Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and Thailand, The Associated Press reported.

Read more at CBS News

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)