CTF 70 Information Warfare Leaders Partner with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force to Promote OPSEC for Mission Success

Members of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70’s Information Warfare (IW) team met with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) to exchange IW knowledge and experience, in Funakoshi, Japan, Feb. 14.

The main subject for this meeting was Operations Security (OPSEC), but the team also discussed items related to IW planning, electronic warfare, and assured command and control.

“As with previous events, this meeting proved to be extremely productive for both of our respective forces,” said Capt. Kurt Mole, CTF 70’s information warfare commander. “CTF 70 was able to share lessons from our recent deployment and perspective on OPSEC and its importance to achieving mission objectives. Our Japanese counterparts offered tremendous insights and recommendations, and we developed plans to conduct future bilateral OPSEC assessments together. This is just the latest example of the improving IW capabilities and seamless interoperability of our teams.”

