Capt. Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), gives remarks during an all-hands call on the ship’s flight deck Dec. 15, 2019. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting routine training in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)

Defense Chief Indicates It’s Possible Navy Captain Fired After Raising Coronavirus Concerns Could Be Reinstated

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper indicated Thursday that it’s possible Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, who was relieved of his command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt after raising concerns about a coronavirus outbreak, could be reinstated.

An investigation into the incident was completed last week, and the Navy is now reviewing its findings, Esper said on the “TODAY” show Thursday.

“It will come to me at some point in time. As I’m in the chain of command, I can’t comment on that further, but I got to keep an open mind with regard to everything,” Esper said.

