Denmark Confirms Sighting of Russian Vessel Near Nord Stream Explosion Site

On Sept. 22, 2022, a Danish patrol boat, deployed to the east of the island of Bornholm, took 26 photos of Russian ship SS-750, according to the Danish military.

The site of the Nord Stream pipeline blast (Denmark Ministry of Defense photo)

The Danish Armed Forces have confirmed they spotted a Russian ship carrying a mini-submarine close to the location of the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline explosions, Danish news outlet Information reported on April 27.

Joakim von Braun, a Swedish intelligence analyst, states that SS-750 is a specialized underwater operations vessel, while a former employee of the Danish military intelligence agency, Jacob Kaarsbo, claims it is capable of carrying out explosive pipeline sabotage.

