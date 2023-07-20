74.9 F
Subject Matter AreasMaritime Security

Department of Defense to Deploy Forces to CENTCOM to Bolster Maritime Security After Iran Incidents

Through these actions, the United States is demonstrating commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and deterring Iranian destabilization activities in the region.

By Homeland Security Today
Screenshot of video captured of M/T Richmond Voyager being approached by an Iranian naval vessel during an attempt to unlawfully seize the commercial tanker in the Gulf of Oman, July 5, 2023. (Courtesy photo)

In response to recent attempts by Iran to threaten the free flow of commerce in the Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding waters, the Secretary of Defense has ordered the deployment of a portion of the BATAAN Amphibious Readiness Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG/MEU) composed of the USS Bataan, USS Carter Hall, and its associated personnel and equipment into the USCENTCOM area of responsibility (AOR), in addition to the recently approved forces comprising F-35s, F-16s, and a guided missile destroyer, the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116).

Through these actions, the United States is demonstrating commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and deterring Iranian destabilization activities in the region. We will continue to work with like-minded allies and partners who are committed to the free flow of commerce to take appropriate, coordinated actions against threats to this fundamental principle of the rules-based international order.

Read more at the Defense Department

