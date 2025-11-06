Department of the Navy Honors 250 Years of U.S. Navy and Marine Corps This Veterans Day With Presidential Special

This Veterans Day, the Department of the Navy will commemorate 250 years of American seapower with “Above, Below, and Beyond,” a two-hour Presidential special airing Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, on Fox Nation.

A once-in-a-generation broadcast, the special takes viewers behind the scenes of the world’s preeminent maritime force; revealing never-before-seen footage, rare access, and first-hand accounts from Sailors, Marines, and the families who stand the watch with them.

Using never-before-seen footage, viewers will see dynamic Navy and Marine Corps operations across air, land, sea, space, and cyber; a rare look at how our sea services deliver peace through strength.

Filmed across the nation and around the globe, the special moves from the decks of aircraft carriers to the depths of submarine commands, offering an inside view of the operations that keep the Navy–Marine Corps team the most lethal and vital force in America’s arsenal so when the world looks to the sea, it sees our flag, and behind it a team that is disciplined, lethal, and dominant.

It also spotlights the men and women of American industry: the shipyard workers, welders, pipefitters, electricians, engineers, and suppliers, whose craftsmanship turns steel into ships and keeps the Fleet at sea.

Viewers will witness seapower at speed—carrier strike groups executing blue-water power projection, amphibious forces driving ship-to-shore operations in contested littorals, and elite naval aviators flying precision profiles inside the Navy’s TOPGUN training squadron.

The two-hour special shows the world that the United States Navy – Marine Corps Team has been the enduring, forward deployed force that keeps danger far from our shores. Across these two hours, the Navy–Marine Corps team will show why the United States commands the seas, secures global trade, and sets the course for the future.

“In 1775, the Founders made a bet; that America’s future would be written at sea. For 250 years, Sailors and Marines have written freedom’s story from the front lines of history,” said John C. Phelan, Secretary of the Navy. “To be a superpower, you must be a seapower. In this tribute, we show the world and our adversaries that America’s Navy–Marine Corps team and their families is what makes America a superpower. This honors both those in uniform and the families who give them strength. The next century of American seapower won’t be defined by a single platform, but by the character of our people.”

Featuring participation from the President, Vice President, Secretary of War, Secretary of the Navy alongside active-duty service members and veterans, “Above, Below, and Beyond” spans every domain of modern seapower.

Viewers will see carrier strike groups protecting vital sea lanes; Marines conducting expeditionary training alongside allies; and the shipbuilders, engineers, logisticians, and families whose quiet professionalism sustains the Fleet. It is a living portrait of American seapower: past, present, and the future we are building now.

“For 250 years, America’s Navy and Marine Corps have stood the watch—bold, resilient, and always ready—protecting our Nation and defending the ideals of freedom across every domain,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, Chief of Naval Operations. “This tribute honors not only our history, but the extraordinary Sailors and Marines who continue to shape our future with innovation, courage, and an unbreakable commitment to service.”

“The Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary is a testament to our enduring legacy as the Nation’s expeditionary force, always ready to answer the Nation’s call,” said Gen. Eric Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps. “As we celebrate this historic milestone, we honor our past and those who have gone before us. We reaffirm our commitment to our culture, one another, our Corps, and our Nation.”

The original announcement can be found here.