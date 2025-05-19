Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, other senior administration, and government leaders recently addressed Coast Guard senior leaders, praising the service’s specialized expertise in controlling, securing and defending America’s borders and maritime approaches, including U.S. ports and waterways.

“You are the finest fighting force,” Secretary Noem said, adding that “funding the Coast Guard is one of my top priorities.” She struck a similar note in recent congressional testimony, emphasizing that “the Coast Guard has been neglected for many, many years.”

“The change I’m asking of you — Force Design 2028, our roadmap for change — is the biggest change since 1915,” she said during the annual Strategic Studies and Development Program (SSDP) for Coast Guard flag officers and SES leaders.

Secretary Noem outlined Force Design 2028’s potential impact and discussed plans to purchase new aircraft, grow the workforce by 15,000 people, and fix aging facilities and maintenance shortfalls.

“You can respond to any kind of situation; it’s incredible. You are not just in the Great Lakes and shorelines; you are all over the world,” said Secretary Noem. “I will make sure you are right-sized to meet the requirements of your missions.”

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, and Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Samuel Paparo, also spoke to Coast Guard senior leaders during the gathering. General Caine thanked the Coast Guard and further underscored how critical the Service is to the nation’s security and defense. “These brave men and women embody the warrior ethos we all strive for each day,” Chairman Caine said later on social media. Admiral Paparo emphasized the future of the Coast Guard in the Indo-Pacific and the importance of growing the Service to better secure the nation’s vital interests.

These powerful statements of support spotlight the need to transform and grow the Coast Guard through Force Design 2028. Directed by Secretary Noem and led by the Senior Advisor to the Secretary for the Coast Guard (SASCG) Mr. Sean Plankey, Force Design 2028 is a blueprint to revolutionize the Coast Guard.

This comprehensive effort focuses on four campaigns:

People

Organization

Acquisition and Contracting

Technology

Through these campaigns, Force Design 2028 will accelerate transformation through the following priorities:

A More Agile, Capable, Responsive Fighting Force: We will grow and develop the force structure and operating concepts required to execute and support Coast Guard missions.

Contracting and Acquisition Reform: We will reform Coast Guard acquisitions to rapidly deploy capabilities to execute our missions.

Deployment of Cutting-Edge Technology: We will exploit technology at every turn to enhance mission execution and support.

Relentless Effectiveness, Maximum Return on Investment: We will eliminate non-essential or obsolete programs.

“Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, Force Design 2028 is the Coast Guard’s way forward. There is no alternative. We are all-in,” said Acting Commandant Adm. Kevin E. Lunday.

Force Design leaders emphasized the need to transform the Coast Guard into a stronger, more ready, and more reliable fighting force. This initiative will address immediate workforce shortfalls and ensure the Service’s ability to meet emerging threats. Ultimately, Force Design 2028 will deliver the decisive and transformational change needed to ready the Coast Guard to protect the American people and the homeland for decades to come.

