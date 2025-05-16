U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem will deliver the keynote address during graduation ceremonies at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday, May 21. The Secretary will congratulate the cadets, the newest generation of Coast Guard leaders, on their hard work and dedication.

The 144th Commencement Exercises are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. on Cadet Memorial Field. This event is not open to the public. Inclement weather plans call for the ceremony to be held in Leamy Hall Auditorium, where seating will be limited.

“It will be an honor to speak at the United States Coast Guard Academy’s graduation ceremony and celebrate the class of 2025,” said Secretary Noem. “We will be welcoming these new officers at a critical moment in the history of the branch and our country. The Coast Guard plays a distinctive and irreplaceable role in securing our homeland, and that’s why President Trump and I are committed to revitalizing and modernizing this service branch for the 21st Century. I look forward to the ceremony.”

