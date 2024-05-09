Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is scheduled to deliver the keynote address during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s 143rd Commencement Exercises Wednesday, May 22.

The commencement is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Cadet Memorial Field. The event is not open to the public.

“It will be an honor and privilege to welcome the Secretary and have him join us in celebrating the accomplishments of our graduating class,” said Rear Adm. Micheal Johnston, academy superintendent. “We are proud of our graduates and look forward to having them join the long blue line of Coast Guard Officers who are serving across the country and around the world.”

Inclement weather plans call for the graduation to be held in Leamy Hall Auditorium, where seating will be limited. The event will be livestreamed on the Academy’s YouTube channel https://youtube.com/live/TjaAz7kpsxc?feature=share.