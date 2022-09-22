72.9 F
Subject Matter AreasMaritime Security

Diverse Research Team to Explore Future Energy Options for Great Lakes Shipping

Researchers will assess alternative fuels and power options in the region and will develop a detailed profile of Great Lakes fleets, ports, and fueling infrastructure.

Crew members from the Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay take a dip in Lake Erie at sunset with the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Griffon and the motor vessel Algoma Hansa in the background on March 8, 2015. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Nick Gould)

The Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced the launch of a 16-month study exploring low carbon options for shipping on the Great Lakes. The research group, led by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) in partnership with the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and the Conference of Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers (GSGP) will assess the suitability of alternative fuels and power options for Great Lakes shipping.

The bi-national Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System is one of the largest commercial waterways in the country and is essential to strengthening the economy, supply chain, and the creation of jobs. It extends more than 2,000 miles and contains more than 110 ports.

“Decarbonizing the maritime industry has been a key objective of the Biden-Harris Administration, and MARAD is excited to be part of a study that will investigate new fuel and power options for Great Lakes shipping,” said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips.

Over a period of 16 months, researchers will assess alternative fuels and power options in the region and will develop a detailed profile of Great Lakes fleets, ports, and fueling infrastructure.

We look forward to seeing the results and applying these results to future studies. The project will also summarize relevant domestic and international environmental regulations that will influence the uptake of these technologies.

